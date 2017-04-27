Friendship one-hit in 7-2 loss to Hendersonville

Four Commandos crossed the plate in the second inning off Friendship starter Justin Seagraves. All four runs were unearned as Hendersonville did not collect a hit off Seagraves, who walked just two and struck out four.

Xan Gordon took over on the mound for Friendship in the third and surrendered three runs (two earned) in the fourth. Braden Reece threw the final three frames unscathed. The trio allowed four hits.

Friendship scored single runs in the sixth and seventh. Ben Jamison had the Commanders’ only RBI. Hanley Sobieszczyk’s double was FCS’ only hit.