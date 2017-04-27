Seagraves, Hollis lead Friendship past Antioch

The Commanders faced Hendersonville on Thursday night.

The teams traded runs in the first inning. Friendship took a 3-1 lead in the fourth and blew open a 3-2 edge with three in the sixth as the Commanders collected 13 hits.

Seagraves drove in two runs on as many hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot. No. 9 hitter Nolan Painter tripled and singled while Braden Reece and Jared Dickey each doubled and singled. Daniel Lucas also doubled.

Hollis allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven, throwing 90 pitches.