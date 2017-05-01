Blue Devils edge 9-AAA top seed Central 3-2

After throwing a runner out at the plate to end Central’s first inning, Lebanon scored in the bottom half on Dalton Squires’ RBI single.

Central took a 2-1 lead in the third inning off Nick Sanders, who allowed seven hits while striking out two in seven innings to get the win.

Aaron Hubbell pitched five innings and took the loss for Central, allowing five hits while striking out eight. Chase Birdwell drove in the tying run and Eli McDearman the go-ahead score in the Lebanon fifth.

The Blue Devils were coming off a 4-0 win at DeKalb County in Smithville last Thursday.

Daniel Holmes allowed four hits to the Tigers while striking out one.

Birdwell and Clayton Thorne each drove in a Lebanon run.

Lebanon will play host to Gordonsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Foster Field to end the regular season before opening the district tournament Friday in Sumner County. Central will play host to its bracket of the tournament.