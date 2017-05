Ford’s triple made a winner of starter Ryan Hill, who allowed both runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings-plus. After 99 pitches, left-hander Andrew Franklin took over, surrendered a single before striking out the side for the save as the Wildcats climbed to a final 17-10 for the regular season going into this weekend’s District 9-AAA tournament in which they will host one bracket as the top seed.