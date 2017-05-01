Friendship wins tourney opener

TheCommanders cracked 14 hits for the game. They also scored 13 times in the third inning.

Samuel Hollis pitched four innings for the win, allowing both Crusader hits and no walks while striking out five. Cade Holcombe punched out two in the fifth as the Commanders advanced to Thursday’s East-Middle District 1-A semifinal at FCS.

Daniel Lucas drove in three runs on a double and a single. Braden Reece doubled twice and Hanley Sobieszczyk singled twice as both drove in two runs. Justin Seabgraves doubled and Ben Jamison singled as both picked up a pair of RBI.

Saints surge into semis with 11-run fourth

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian scored 11 times in the fourth inning to break a tie and run-rule King’s Academy 11-1 in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament.

The Saints improved to 18-10 and will face Knoxville Webb in the semifinals at Friendship Christian scheduled for Thursday. But due to a rainy forecast, the game could be moved to Wednesday. An announcement is expected Tuesday. Regardless, Mt. Juliet Christian secured a berth in the East-Middle Region tournament.

Caylor Bates allowed three hits and hit a batter while striking out seven in five innings for the Saints.

Cody Nalley drove in four runs on a bases-loaded double and a groundout. Noah Michael notched an RBI single and a two-run double. Bates had two RBI on a single and a groundout. Gavin Sellars doubled in a run and singled. Daniel Boehm belted an RBI double and Dawson Perry a run-scoring single4. Alex Pitman and Austin Collier reached on bunt singles.