Watertown rallies past Eagleville 5-4

The Eagles led 4-0 before Ty Love put the Purple Tigers on the board with a home run. Brothers Heath and Seth Price each went 2-for-3 on the night as Watertown scored once in the fourth and four times in the fifth.

Senior Cidney Cozart pitches the final three innings in relief of starter Kannan Akins for the win. The pair combine to allow six hits while striking out seven.

Watertown is scheduled to go to Monterey at 6 p.m. Tuesday before the Wildcats make a return visit 48 hours later.

Purple Tigers take No. 2 seed for 8-A tournament

Watertown will be the No. 2 seed for the Purple Tigers’ final District 8-A tournament which will begin with a play-in game Tuesday before the double-elimination round commences next Monday at WHS.

No. 5 seed Red Boiling Springs will visit Trousdale County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the play-in game with the winner catching top-seed Goodpasture, also in its final 8-A tournament before joining Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian in Division II next year, at 6:30 p.m. next Monday at Watertown.

Goodpasture and Watertown both went 7-1 in district play with the teams splitting their two-game series last week. But the Cougars outscored the Purple Tigers 18-8, awarding Goodpasture, coached by former Mt. Juliet coach Jim Carter, the top seed.

Watertown will take on No. 3 Gordonsville at 4:30 p.m. next Monday.

The double-elimination tournament will continue through May 10, or the 11th if necessary, with the two finalists advancing to Region 4-A competition.

Admission will be $5 each day.