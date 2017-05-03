Trousdale's Barton signs with CU

Barton was joined at the signing by his parents, Greg and Allison Barton, his siblings, Chandler, Laney and Audrey, and coaches and teammates.

Barton said Cumberland provided a unique opportunity for him.

“It’s a great school with a great chance to have academic success there,” Barton said. “It’s a great scholarship and great academics.

“I love the coaching staff and they have a wonderful program.”

“He’s a strong character young man who has baseball ability,” said Cumberland Coach Woody Hunt, who attended on behalf of the university. “He’s the kind of kid you’d like to have in your program. He fits our profile very well.”

Hunt said he was unsure yet whether Barton would be utilized as a pitcher or outfielder. Barton filled both roles for the Yellow Jackets during his career at TCHS.

The left-hander is the third player to sign with a college during Coach Travis Humes’ tenure at TCHS. Stats were not immediately available for Barton, a four-year player for the Yellow Jackets.

“I’m so proud of Wiley Barton and his family,” Humes said. “This is a great opportunity for him and one that he deserves. He’s a hard worker; he’s passionate about the game. Cumberland’s getting a great baseball player and a great person.”

