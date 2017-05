Harding led 2-0 after the first inning against Christian Link.

Dylan Boehm came on to pitch six innings, allowing two unearned runs while striking out six as the Saints rallied to advance to Saturday’s noon championship game against Thurman Francis at Smyrna High School.

Link drove in two runs and scored twice. Russell Prater and Evan Davis each drove in a run on two hits. Shawn Link and Seth Belew had RBI squeeze bunts. Boehm banged out two hits and Christian Taylor one.