9-AAA baseball teams will try again Saturday

District 9-AAA baseball will try to begin Saturday at Wilson Central and Beech.

At Central, the host Wildcats, who have prom Saturday night, will get an 11 a.m. start against Portland, followed by Mt. Juliet against Hendersonville at 2 p.m.

At Beech, Lebanon will face the host Buccaneers at noon, followed by Gallatin against Hendersonville at 3 p.m. Beech and Gallatin have prom Saturday night.

If the games can be played Saturday, Sunday will be a day off and play will resume Monday a day behind the original schedule. If teams cannot play Saturday, first-day action will be Sunday with Mt. Juliet taking on Hendersonville at 4 p.m., Wilson Central vs. Portland at 7 and Lebanon facing Beech, also at 7.

Friendship Christian’s East-Middle District 1-A third-place game against Mt. Juliet Christian has been pushed back to 4 p.m. Saturday at FCS.

District 9-AAA’s softball bracket was finalized Friday and four first-round games will be played Monday at home sites. Lebanon will play host to Station Camp, Wilson Central will entertain Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet will welcome Portland, all at 6 p.m. Win or lose, all eight teams will converge on Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park on Tuesday. Once the field is cut to four, the tournament will move to Vol State to finish up.

The East-Middle District 1-A softball tournament’s final four was canceled due to weather with teams advancing to Monday’s East-Middle Region play based on regular-season seeding. Friendship Christian is the No. 2 seed and will play at home at 5 p.m. against either Ezell-Harding or Zion Christian will Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Davidson Academy or Battle Ground Academy. Monday’s winners will advance to semifinal play at King’s Academy and also book sectional berths.

Vastola homer powers Purple Tigers to Senior Night win

WATERTOWN — Tyler Vastola’s two-run homer helped power Watertown to a Senior Night 8-7 win over Monterey on Wednesday night.

Seniors Jarred Bradshaw and Kannan Akins collected two hits apiece while Seth Price and Cidney Cozart each added one.

The Purple Tigers will face Gordonsville at 4:30 p.m. Monday in their final District 8-A tournament at WHS. Trousdale County will follow at 6:30 against top-seed Goodpasture. The double-elimination will run through at least Wednesday.

The 8-A softball tournament will also be held at Watertown with the host Tigerettes the No. 3 seed and taking on Gordonsville at 7 p.m. Monday. Red Boiling Springs will open against No. 1 Goodpasture at 5. The double-elimination event will run through Thursday.