logo

Mt. Juliet Christian baseball

BGA ousts MJCA 4-2

Staff Reports • May 9, 2017 at 10:00 PM

FRANKLIN — Battle Ground Academy took the early lead and kept Mt. Juliet Christian at bay as the Wildcats eliminated the Saints from the East-Middle Region tournament Tuesday night.

BGA scored three runs in the second inning and one in the third to chase Saints starter Daniel Boehm after 2 1/3 innings. The Wildcats cracked 10 hits off three MJCA pitchers as the Saints ended a 19-12 season.

Mt. Juliet Christian scored both runs in the sixth on Gavin Sellars’ RBI double and Perry’s run-producing single.

Noah Michael doubled while Perry singled twice and Sellars and Cody Nalley once each for the Saints’ six hits.

District 1-A’s other Wilson County entry, Friendship Christian, fell 5-1 at Davidson Academy to end the Commanders’ season.

Recommended for You