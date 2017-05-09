Hill hit sends Central to 9-AAA final

The win eliminated the Golden Bears with a final 19-14-1 record while the Wildcats advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. final at home against Beech with a 21-10 record. Thursday’s winner will play at home in next Monday’s Region 5-AAA tournament while the loser goes on the road.

Aaron Hubbell survived Mt. Juliet’s three-run third inning to go the distance, allowing just one hit - Aiden Raines’ two-run triple which put the Golden Bears in front 2-1. Trevor Vestal followed with a squeeze bunt to the right side for a two-run Mt. Juliet lead.

Hubbell walked four and struck out five.

Sean Hunley pitched 5 2-3 innings to take the loss. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Dylan Bonds ended the Central sixth with a strikeout.

Mason Mobley singled and scored on Dawson Hamilton’s infield single in the first inning. Mobley and Chase Ford scored the other Wildcat runs in the third on an error.

Mt. Juliet advanced earlier in the day with a 5-1 win over Hendersonville behind Aaron Brown’s complete game. The right-hander allowed an unearned run in the fifth inning on five hits and no walks while striking out 12.

The Bears scored single runs in the first and second innings and gave Brown breathing room with three in the fourth. Dalton Earheart had the big bat with a homer and three RBI. John Dyer doubled and singled as Mt. Juliet finished with seven hits.

At Beech, the Buccaneers ousted Station Camp 9-5 to win their bracket after the Bison run-ruled Lebanon 17-7 earlier in the day, ending the Blue Devils’ season at 15-17.