Mt. Juliet Christian baseball MJCA falls to Thurman Francis in finals Staff Reports • May 9, 2017 at 4:44 PM SMYRNA — Thurman Francis defeated Mt. Juliet Christian 7-4 Monday night in the MTISL championship game at Smyrna High School. Russell Prater singled twice and Gabe Hildabrand once for the Saints, who finished the season 12-4 and in second place in both the regular season and tournament. Prater, Dylan Boehm and Eli Wilson were named to the all-conference team. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.