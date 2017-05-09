Watertown walks off with 9-inning win over Trousdale

The Purple Tigers were one out from losing in the eighth when Seth Price singled. Tyler Vastola was hit by a pitch and Bo Whitlock drew a walk to fill the bases. Heath Price, Seth’s younger brother, capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a bat with a walk to force in Seth for a 6-6 tie.

Trousdale County scored four times in the third inning and Watertown countered with four in the fourth. The Purple Tigers scored in the sixth and the Yellow Jackets countered in the top of the seventh.

The win was Watertown’s school-tying 18th of the season (against 14 losses), tying the mark set in 2014. The Purple Tigers will face the loser of Tuesday’s late game between Gordonsville and Goodpasture at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the winner turning around to play last night’s late winner in the final round. The if-necessary game would be Thursday. The two finalists will advance to next week’s Region 4-A tournament.

Laine Hindsley pitched the top of the ninth for the win. Starter Owen Queen pitched the first 7 1/3 innings before Seth Price struck out two to end the eighth. The trio allowed seven hits.

Seth Price had two of Watertown’s eight hits, drove in two runs and stole four bases. He also doubled for the 61st career time, unofficially tying a state record as kept by Tennessee Baseball Report. Allison doubled twice while Vastola, Whitlock and Kolbe Sanders singled.