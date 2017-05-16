Watertown’s Price a Mr. Baseball finalist

Price batted .427 with 23 doubles and 34 runs batted in as a senior, stealing 30 bases in 31 attempts. When not playing shortstop, he went 4-2 on the mound with a 1.55 earned-run average in 36 innings. He struck out 51 and walked 21.

Also up for the award are Loretto’s Ryan Weathers and Goodpastures’ Wyatt Blessing. The awards ceremony will be held next Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State’s Reese Smith Field in Murfreesboro.

Price was a semifinalist for the TSSAA/Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award last fall after throwing for a Wilson County-record 38 touchdown passes. He is the county’s career scoring leader in boys’ basketball with more than 2,000 points.

He signed with Lindsey Wilson College’s baseball program before the season and will likely be joined by Lebanon infielder Nick Sanders, who announced his commitment to the Blue Raiders via Twitter on Tuesday.

Watertown’s baseball season is over, but the Tigerette softball team will be in action at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 4-A final at Goodpasture. The winner will play host to a sectional on Friday while the loser travels to the Chattanooga area against either Silverdale or Whitwell.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Henry County at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 5-AAA final with the winner playing at home and the loser on the road Friday. Brentwood, coached by former Friendship Christian coach Erica Powell, and Dickson County are in the Region 6 final.