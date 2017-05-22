WIlkerson named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

The former Cumberland ace struck out nine over seven innings and took a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings on Wednesday during a 4-1 win over the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.

The 27-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, is currently 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA, registering 12 walks and 41 strikeouts over seven starts. Wilkerson was acquired, along with infielder Wendell Rijo by the Brewers from Boston last July 7, for infielder Aaron Hill and cash. Wilkerson had his contract purchased by the Red Sox after going undrafted out of Cumberland in 2011.

The Shuckers are currently in first place, by a game, over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the Southern League South Division and starting pitching has been one of the catalysts during the current six-game winning streak. During the past six games, Biloxi starters have a 1.55 ERA.

In 72 all-time games and 62 starts, Wilkerson is 27-15 with a 3.19 ERA. He became the first Biloxi Shuckers player to win a weekly award during the 2017 season.

Wilkerson will start Monday’s homestand finale against the Chattanooga Lookouts at MGM Park.