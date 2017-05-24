Lebanon Youth Baseball results

Ligon & Bobo edged Wilson Bank & Trust and Parks Realty topped THW by identical 4-3 scores in the Dixie Youth League. Jeff Gannon’s State Farm is undefeated through seven games.

In the Little League, Dr. Terry’s Bonecrushers held off Wilson Bank & Trust 5-4 while JM Insurance outscored SEI 13-2. Jewell Insurance leads the American Division with a 9-0 record while Chick-fil-A tops the National at 8-1. The regular season will wrap up this week with the playoffs beginning next Tuesday.

In the 8-under coach-pitch semifinals, Century 21 outscored First Tennessee 11-10 to go to 9-0 while CrossStyle Church rolled past Rose Tire 16-4 to set up Friday’s championship game.

Roost Home Improvement moved to 9-0 in 7-under coach-pitch with a 12-6 win over First Freedom while Advance Signs beat Bank Tennessee 12-5 to advance to Friday’s league final.

Babe Ruth scores

AnyCare crushed Meadows Homes 23-2 while SEI knocked off the Knights 9-3 Tuesday night in the Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League games played at Baird Park.