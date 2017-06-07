Wilkerson named Southern League All-Star

The Southern League All-Star Game will take place June 20 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Fla. Players were selected by a vote of managers, broadcasters, general managers and print media representatives.

Wilkerson, Biloxi's opening day starter, is in his first year with the Shuckers after spending the final half of the 2016 season with Triple-A Colorado Springs. The righty has been solid, going 4-2 with a 3.65 earned run average through 10 starts going into a Friday-night start at home against Jacksonville. He earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 21 after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Mississippi. This is his first All-Star appearance.