Wilson County represented in all-star classic

Watertown catcher Bo Whitlock, who has signed with Christian Brothers University, and infielder/pitcher Seth Price, bound for Lindsey Wilson, will play for the Class A team with Purple Tiger coach E.J. Wood on the coaching staff. They will play at 3 p.m. against the Division II team, which includes Cumberland-bound infielder/pitcher Daniel Boehm and his coach, Mike Kittrell.

Lebanon shortstop Nick Sanders, who will join Price at Lindsey Wilson, and Wilson Central right-hander Ryan Hill, who has signed with Marion (Ala.) Millitary Institute, will play for the Class AAA team against AA sometime after the 5:30 p.m. home run derby.