Lebanon Youth Baseball Blue 12-under all-stars

The Lebanon Blue 12-under all-star team features (back row, from left) coach Jeff Gannon, Connor Gannon, Brody Hays, Coach Nick Hays, Easton Forsyth, Jackson Bone, Jaylen Abston, Wyatt Bowling, coach Jeff Lea, (front row, from left) Bryce Fuller, Austin Weatherford, Jackson Lea, Isaiah Douglas, Jay Dillard and Brody Hall.