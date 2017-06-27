Lebanon Americans win district championship

With the win, the Americans punched their ticket to the 2017 Tennessee Dixie Youth Baseball tournament.

The Americans scored two runs in the first inning and then were held scoreless through the third. Pleasant View was able to catch up, scoring one run in the second and one in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth though, the Americans scored 10 runs to take the game 12-2 by way of mercy rule.

Two run home runs from Wyatt Bowling and Bryce Fuller in the fourth helped seal the deal for the Lebanon Americans. Brody Hays pitched the entire game and had nine strikeouts while only allowing two hits.

Of the 12 players on the American roster, seven hit more than .500 in the district tournament, including Jaylen Abston, Brody Hall, Hays, Easton Forsyth, Fuller, Jay Dillard and Jackson Lea.

The Americans will play their next game in the state tournament July 13 in Sweetwater against the District 6 runner-up. The game will be at 3 p.m.

The Lebanon Nationals also played Tuesday night for the District 4 championship. After making it to the championship through the loser’s bracket the Nationals needed to beat White House twice to win the title. Regardless of the outcome, the Nationals will advance to the state tournament in Sweetwater, as well.

State tournament opening ceremonies will be July 12 with games beginning July 13 and scheduled to continue through July 18.