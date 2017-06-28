Price named to state sports writers’ all-state

Price garnered the honor as an outfielder.

Price was also one of three finalists for the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class A Mr. Baseball award, which was announced in May.

Price batted .427 with 23 doubles and 34 runs batted in as a senior, stealing 30 bases in 31 attempts. When not playing shortstop and outfield, he went 4-2 on the mound with a 1.55 earned-run average in 36 innings. He struck out 51 and walked 21.

Also up for the award were Loretto’s Ryan Weathers and Goodpasture’s Wyatt Blessing.

Price was a semifinalist for the TSSAA/Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award last fall after throwing for a Wilson County-record 38 touchdown passes. He is the county’s career scoring leader in boys’ basketball with more than 2,000 points.

He signed with Lindsey Wilson College’s baseball program before the season.

Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State baseball

Class AAA

C: Jake Hagenow, Farragut, Sr.

IF: Drew Benefield, Siegel, Jr.*#

IF: Skylar Luna, Clarksville, Jr.#

IF: Tate Kolwyck, Arlington, Jr.*

IF: Daniel Starnes, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.

OF: Christian Scott, Clarksville Northeast, Jr.

OF: Terrell Tatum, Germantown Houston, Sr.

OF: Westin Ray, Rhea County, Sr.

UT: Austin Steel, Stewarts Creek, Sr.*

P: Jordan Fowler, Dyer County, Sr.#

P: Evan Porter, Maryville, Sr.

P: Cody Spurgeon, Clarksville High, Sr.

Class AA

C: Philip Clarke, CPA, Sr.*#

IF: Evan Gilliam, Lexington, Sr.

IF: Cody Hartness, Greeneville, Sr.*

IF: John Rhodes, Chattanooga Christian, So.

IF: Andy Hale, Spring Hill, Sr.

OF: Blane Harris, Grundy County, Jr.

OF: Seth Gardner, Cascade, Sr.

OF: Chase Haley, Creek Wood, Sr.

UT: Brycen Thomas, Spring Hill, Sr.*#

P: Spencer Strider, CAK, Sr.*#

P: Steven Jennings, DeKalb County, Sr.

P: David Bates, CPA, Sr.*

Class A

C: Elijah Wilkerson, Huntingdon, Jr.

IF: Zane Potter, North Greene, Jr.

IF: Cade Evans, Boyd-Buchanan, Sr.*

IF: Will McCall, Columbia Academy, Jr.

IF: Carter Holt, Jackson Christian, Sr.*

OF: Seth Price, Watertown, Sr.#

OF: Cas Blevins, Univ. School of Johnson City

OF: Austin Lowe, Coalfield, Sr.

UT: Ryan Weathers, Loretto, Jr.*#

P: Alex Huey, Columbia Academy, Jr.

P: Wyatt Blessing, Goodpasture, Sr.#

P: William Woods, Peabody, Sr.

Division II

C: Rudy Maxwell, Ensworth, Jr.

IF: Trey Harrington, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.

IF: Ethan Tressler, Davidson Academy, Sr.#

IF: Ben Brooks, Pope John Paul II, Sr.*

IF: Eli Brauss, Univ. School of Jackson, Sr.#

OF: Eli Thibado, Donelson Christian Aca., Sr.

OF: Pace Dempsey, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

OF: Corbin Brooksbank, The McCallie School

UT: Riley Watkins, Evangelical Christian, Sr.#

P: Bryce Jarvis, Brentwood Academy, Sr.*

P: Alex Reynolds, Brentwood Academy, Sr.

P: Mason Hickman, Pope John Paul II, Sr.*

*-2016 TSWA All-State honoree

#-TBCA Mr. Baseball Finalist