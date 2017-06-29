Walker named to sports writers’ softball all-state

Walker was the only Wilson County player to make the team.

Walker, a senior third basemen for the Lady Commanders, received the honor as an infielder. Walker finished last season with a .417 batting average, a slugging percentage of .775, 15 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs.

“She is tremendously talented and has a great work ethic,” said Friendship head softball coach Regan Ingram. “She has probably the most power I have ever seen out of a girl.”

Walker helped lead Friendship Christian to three straight Division II-A state finals appearances, including a state championship in 2015. Friendship lost to King’s Academy in the state finals in 2016 and 2017.

In November 2016, Walker signed a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Memphis. Walker was also named to the all-state team as a junior.

Class AAA

C: McKenzie Henry, William Blount, Jr.

IF: Loryn Sherwood, Stewarts Creek, Jr.

IF: Mia Edwardson, Science Hill, Jr.

IF: Leah Sohm, Gibbs, Sr.

IF: Gracie Osbron, Henry County, Jr.

OF: Katie Rutledge, Coffee County, So.

OF: Jazmine Geary, Heritage, So.

OF: Delaney Smith, Rhea County, Sr.

UT: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood, Jr.

P: Allison Farr, Powell, So.

P: Emma Frost, Morristown East, So.

P: Kayla Boseman, Ooltewah, Sr.

Class AA

C: Josie Willingham, Jackson South Side, So.

IF: Analeigh Coursey, Creek Wood, So.

IF: Kaitlyn Kelley, Lexington, Jr.

IF: Emma Webb, CAK, Sr.

IF: Caitlin Turner, Greenbrier, Sr.

OF: Jenna Johnson, Page, So.

OF: Taylor Hopper, Dyersburg, Sr.

OF: Bailey Griffith, Creek Wood, Jr.

UT: Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.

P: Brooke Parrott, Chattanooga Central, Sr.

P: Alyssa Arden, White House-Heritage, Jr.

P: Allison Zimmerman, CAK, Sr.

Class A

C: Sophie Dunavant, Jackson Christian, Jr.

IF: Madelyn Dycus, Goodpasture, Sr.

IF: Ashley Ellison, Grace Christian Academy, Sr.

IF: Ari Ramsaran, Univ. School of Johnson City, Sr.

IF: Laura Mealer, Forrest, eighth grade

OF: Kristin Hunt, Grace Christian Academy, Jr.

OF: Kaci Fuller, Huntingdon, Fr.

OF: Tori Malone, Coalfield, Jr.

UT: Aubrey Reed, Meigs County, Jr.

P: Samantha King, Forrest, Sr.

P: Emily Harkleroad, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.

P: Ashley Rogers, Meigs County, Jr.

Division II

C: Grace Spain, Davidson Academy, Sr.

IF: Riley Walker, Friendship Christian, Sr.

IF: Kallie Pickens, Univ. School of Jackson, Jr.

IF: Cheyenne Lindsey, Baylor School, Jr.

IF: Regan Weekly, The King’s Academy, So.

OF: Davis Smith, Davidson Academy, Sr.

OF: Haley Smith, GPS, Jr.

OF: Carlie Jamison, Father Ryan, Sr.

UT: Madison Webber, The King’s Academy, So.

P: Kaylan Cole, The King’s Academy, Fr.

P: Shelby Walters, GPS, Jr.

P: Alex Behnke, Donelson Christian Aca., So.

