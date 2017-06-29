Walker named to sports writers’ softball all-state

Walker was the only Wilson County player to make the team.
Walker, a senior third basemen for the Lady Commanders, received the honor as an infielder. Walker finished last season with a .417 batting average, a slugging percentage of .775, 15 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs.
“She is tremendously talented and has a great work ethic,” said Friendship head softball coach Regan Ingram. “She has probably the most power I have ever seen out of a girl.”
Walker helped lead Friendship Christian to three straight Division II-A state finals appearances, including a state championship in 2015. Friendship lost to King’s Academy in the state finals in 2016 and 2017.
In November 2016, Walker signed a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Memphis. Walker was also named to the all-state team as a junior.
Class AAA
C: McKenzie Henry, William Blount, Jr.
IF: Loryn Sherwood, Stewarts Creek, Jr.
IF: Mia Edwardson, Science Hill, Jr.
IF: Leah Sohm, Gibbs, Sr.
IF: Gracie Osbron, Henry County, Jr.
OF: Katie Rutledge, Coffee County, So.
OF: Jazmine Geary, Heritage, So.
OF: Delaney Smith, Rhea County, Sr.
UT: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood, Jr.
P: Allison Farr, Powell, So.
P: Emma Frost, Morristown East, So.
P: Kayla Boseman, Ooltewah, Sr.
Class AA
C: Josie Willingham, Jackson South Side, So.
IF: Analeigh Coursey, Creek Wood, So.
IF: Kaitlyn Kelley, Lexington, Jr.
IF: Emma Webb, CAK, Sr.
IF: Caitlin Turner, Greenbrier, Sr.
OF: Jenna Johnson, Page, So.
OF: Taylor Hopper, Dyersburg, Sr.
OF: Bailey Griffith, Creek Wood, Jr.
UT: Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.
P: Brooke Parrott, Chattanooga Central, Sr.
P: Alyssa Arden, White House-Heritage, Jr.
P: Allison Zimmerman, CAK, Sr.
Class A
C: Sophie Dunavant, Jackson Christian, Jr.
IF: Madelyn Dycus, Goodpasture, Sr.
IF: Ashley Ellison, Grace Christian Academy, Sr.
IF: Ari Ramsaran, Univ. School of Johnson City, Sr.
IF: Laura Mealer, Forrest, eighth grade
OF: Kristin Hunt, Grace Christian Academy, Jr.
OF: Kaci Fuller, Huntingdon, Fr.
OF: Tori Malone, Coalfield, Jr.
UT: Aubrey Reed, Meigs County, Jr.
P: Samantha King, Forrest, Sr.
P: Emily Harkleroad, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.
P: Ashley Rogers, Meigs County, Jr.
Division II
C: Grace Spain, Davidson Academy, Sr.
IF: Riley Walker, Friendship Christian, Sr.
IF: Kallie Pickens, Univ. School of Jackson, Jr.
IF: Cheyenne Lindsey, Baylor School, Jr.
IF: Regan Weekly, The King’s Academy, So.
OF: Davis Smith, Davidson Academy, Sr.
OF: Haley Smith, GPS, Jr.
OF: Carlie Jamison, Father Ryan, Sr.
UT: Madison Webber, The King’s Academy, So.
P: Kaylan Cole, The King’s Academy, Fr.
P: Shelby Walters, GPS, Jr.
P: Alex Behnke, Donelson Christian Aca., So.
