Johnson steps down as MJ Middle baseball coach

Johnson has coached both sports since the school opened in 2001. He led the Golden Bears to TMSAA Midstate sectional championships in 2014 and ’16.

In an email sent to parents, Johnson cited family reasons for relinquishing the baseball job.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Johnson writes. “But it’s been a long time. During that time my children have married, grandkids have been born, grandkids have started playing ball and “Pa” has been pulled into their world more everyday.

“I’ve seen hundreds of the best young people our county has to offer, and will always feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with the families that became part of my family.”

Johnson will continue to teach at the school and coach the girls’ basketball team, a program he’s guided to six sectional titles, with his daughter Jennifer Roberts as an assistant. He began coaching girls’ hoops at the old Mt. Juliet Junior High.