LYB teams open state tourney play Thursday

The Lebanon Americans will face Loudon at 2 p.m. CDT. In the other bracket, the Lebanon Nationals will take on Tellico at 6 p.m.

Win or lose, both teams will return to action Friday. The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to wrap up next Tuesday with the champion advancing to the World Series, which will open Aug. 5 in Oxford, Ala.

The Lebanon Nationals won the state championship last season and played in the World Series in Laurel, Miss.

Members of the 2017 Nationals are Ryan Buckner, Andruw Hodge, Waylon Jackson, Cole Jones, Wyatt Jones, Casen Kincaid, Charlie Mitchell, Landon Phillips, Carson Reed, Riggs Rowe, Elijah Shreeve and Will Summers. Head coach Chris Spurlock is assisted by Ricky Phillips and Phil Summers.

On the Americans are Jaylen Abston, Jackson Bone, Wyatt Bowling, Jay Dillard, Isiah Douglas, Easton Forsythe, Bryce Fuller, Connor Gannon, Brody Hall, Brody Hays, Jackson Lea and Austin Weathford. Nick Hays is the head coach and is assisted by Jeff Gannon and Jeff Lea.

Babe Ruth state tournament play will begin this weekend for the 13-year-olds at Lebanon’s Eskew Field in Baird Park. Though they qualified for the tournament as the hosts, the Lebanon Lions won their district tournament championship.

The Lebanon 15s qualified for the state in Lewisburg which, like the 13s, will begin Friday. The 14s also won their district tourney and played in the state last weekend in Lewisburg.

Members of the 13-year-old all-stars are Bryson Underwood, Morris Dodson, Dillon Johnson, Ian Fryer, Nick Maggert, Dalton Warren, Dalton Bowes, Kier Priest, Corey Yancy, Will Weir, Zach Bingham, Logan Smith, Landon Greenwood and Grahm Campbell. Mike Underwood is the manager with Shane Bingham and Glenn Johnson the coaches.

On the 15-year-old team are Christian Mansfield, Gregory Oliver, Bryson Blackburn, Jackson Dodson, Jackson Eskew, Zayne Hicks, Cooper Hicks, Cade Holcombe, Jack Hood, Conner Smiley and Spencer Sorce. Manager Scott Sorce is assisted by Chris Eskew.

On the 14-year-old team are Braden Taylor, Evan Gordon, Zachary Grubbs, Jackson Green, Jacob Barrett, Keylan Calhoun, Will Palmer, Joseph Moore, Logan Apple, Hayden Belcher, Ty Whitaker, Nathaniel Dace, Pierce Parker and Kyle Scott. Manager Hunter Belcher is assisted by Tommy Fleming.