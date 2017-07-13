Forsyth slam lifts Lebanon Americans

Easton Forsyth drove in five runs on two hits, including a grand slam homer. Jaylen Abston and Jay Dillard each drove in three runs on one hit while Brody Hays knocked in two runs on a double. Dillard’s hit was also a two-bagger.

Connor Gannon and Brody Hall each singled three times while Forsyth singled in addition to his home run. Jackson Lea, Bryce Fuller and Isiah Douglas each doubled and singled.

Wyatt Bowling, Jackson Bone and Fuller each pitched an inning an a combined one-hitter with a walk and six strikeouts.

The Americans will play at 4 p.m. CDT Friday against Pleasant View in the second round of the winner’s bracket.

Lion 13s vs. Marshall County in Babe Ruth state opener

The Lebanon Lions will face Lawrence County in the first round of the 13-year-old state Babe Ruth tournament Friday at the league’s Eskew Field in Baird Park.

West Nashville will meet Marshall County at 5 p.m., followed by Lebanon vs. Lawrence County at around 7:30.

Friday’s losers will face off in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the winners at 11:30. The loser’s bracket final will be at 2 p.m.

The championship round will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday with the “if necessary” game at 11:30.