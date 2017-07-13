LYB matches opening wins

In the evening, the Lebanon Nationals held off Tellico 3-2.

Easton Forsyth drove in five runs on two hits, including a grand slam homer, for the Americans. Jaylen Abston and Jay Dillard each drove in three runs on one hit while Brody Hays knocked in two runs on a double. Dillard’s hit was also a two-bagger.

Connor Gannon and Brody Hall each singled three times while Forsyth singled in addition to his home run. Jackson Lea, Bryce Fuller and Isiah Douglas each doubled and singled.

Wyatt Bowling, Jackson Bone and Fuller each pitched an inning an a combined one-hitter with a walk and six strikeouts.

Charlie Mitchell’s two-out RBI single broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning and he scored the insurance run when Conner Johnson reached on an infield hit.

Tellico stole home in the bottom of the sixth inning but the go-ahead runner was cut down at third base. Casen Kincaid, Lebanon’s third pitcher, struck out the next batter for the third out to preserve his win.

Landon Phillips pitched three innings and left in a 0-0 tie. Cole Jones worked the fourth and left with a 1-0 lead on a Johnson RBI single.

The Americans will play at 4 p.m. CDT Friday against Pleasant View in the second round of the winner’s bracket. The Nationals will be back in action at 6 against the Dickson County-Caryville winner.

Lion 13s vs. Marshall County in Babe Ruth state opener

The Lebanon Lions will face Lawrence County in the first round of the 13-year-old state Babe Ruth tournament Friday at the league’s Eskew Field in Baird Park.

West Nashville will meet Marshall County at 5 p.m., followed by Lebanon vs. Lawrence County at around 7:30.

Friday’s losers will face off in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the winners at 11:30. The loser’s bracket final will be at 2 p.m.

The championship round will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday with the “if necessary” game at 11:30.