Lebanon Americans roll 20-1

For the second straight day, the Americans scored 11 times in the first inning before tacking on nine in the second as they finished with 16 hits.

Lebanon will face host Sweetwater at 4 p.m. CDT Saturday in the winner’s bracket semifinal. The Lebanon Nationals took on Dickson in a later game Friday and, with a win, would play at 6 p.m. Saturday in the other semifinal.

Jaylen Abston pitched two hitless innings with a walk and four strikeouts before Easton Forsyth surrendered a run on a hit and three walks with two strikeouts in the third.

Jackson Lea hit a three-run homer in the second inning. Abston also drove in three runs on a triple, double and single. Brody Hays had two RBI on a double and two singles. Wyatt Bowling doubled and Connor Gannon and Jay Dillard singled as each drove in two runs. Bryce Fuller added a double.