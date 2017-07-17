Americans one win from Dixie state title

The Americans will play for the state championship at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday by facing Fairview, which kept the state final from becoming an all-Lebanon Youth Baseball affair by holding off the Nationals 9-8 as the Lebanon team had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to end the game. As it is, the Nationals, who edged Fairview 3-2 Saturday, finished third in the state.

The Americans are undefeated and Fairview needs to win twice to advance to the Aug. 5 World Series in Oxford, Ala., while Lebanon needs just one victory.

The Americans scored in all four at-bats, starting with four runs in the first inning and pouring eight more across in the second as they finished with 14 hits.

Jackson Lea drove in the first two runs on a homer over the center-field fence and finished with four RBI. Easton Forsyth singled twice and doubled, driving in three runs. Leadoff batter Wyatt Bowling doubled twice while Jaylen Abston singled twice and doubled. Brody Hays had a pair of singles while Connor Gannon, Austin Weatherford and Jackson Bone doubled. Bone’s hit produced a pair of runs.

Hays pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings with five strikeouts before Bone recorded the final four outs, allowing Dickson County’s only hit, a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

The Ams became the final undefeated team via a 12-1 triumph over their National brothers Sunday.

The Americans scored twice in the second inning and once in the third before blowing open a 3-1 lead with nine in the bottom of the fourth to end it.

Brody Hays homered and drove in three runs for the Americans. Jackson Lea doubled as he and Brody Hall each had two RBI on a pair of hits. Justin Dillard went hitless, but knocked in two runs. Wyatt Bowling doubled and singled while driving in a run. Easton Forsyth added a double.

Forsyth allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks while walking two over 3 2/3 innings before Jackson Bone recorded the final out.

Will Summers had one of the Nationals’ two hits and was driven by Charlie Mitchell in the top of the fourth inning.

On Saturday, the Nationals advanced by edging Fairview 3-2.

The Nats scored twice in the second inning and once in the fourth before surviving a two-run Fairview top of the sixth.

Conner Johnson homered for Lebanon while Carson Reed singled twice. Reed and Elijah Shreeve drove in the other runs.

Landon Phillips pitched the first two innings for the win, walking two and striking out four. Cole Jones struck out the side in the third before Casen Kincaid worked the next two innings. Mitchell relieved Kincaid in the sixth and got two strikeouts to record the save. Both runs (one each allowed by Kincaid and Mitchell) were unearned.

Also on Saturday, the Americans routed host Sweetwater 11-3 as Hays homered, doubled and singled, driving in five runs. Forsyth and Jaylen Abston also homered.

Abston pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of Hays and picked up the win as Sweetwater jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lebanon took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the third and took command with four in the fourth.

On Friday night, the Nationals drubbed Dickson County 23-4 as Johnson drove in seven runs on a homer and a double. Phillips had four RBI as he had a double while Mitchell knocked in three runs on as many hits, including two doubles. Greer Davis singled and drove in two runs. Jake Zumbro doubled as he and Summers had two hits each.