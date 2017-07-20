Local businesses donate to state champs’ trip to Dixie World Series

Fundraising has already begun as individuals and businesses have made donations to players. In addition, three businesses will donate a portion of their sales to the team while two others will hold car washes.

Baskin Robbins will donate 31 percent of its sale from 5-10 p.m. Saturday to the team. Zaxby’s will donate 10 percent from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Jersey Mike’s Subs will also donate 10 percent of from 4-8 p.m. July 28.

That Guys Mobile Detailing and Sportsworld will hold car washes, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the team, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 29.

The Dixie Youth World Series will begin Aug. 5 and run through Aug. 10. Lebanon will face Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on the first day. Eleven state champions and the host league will participate in the double-elimination event.