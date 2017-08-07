South Carolina cools American bats

The game was delayed a day by rain. But facing a pitcher with three no-hitters during the tournament season, only Connor Gannon, Easton Forsyth and Bryce Fuller singled for the Americans, who were averaging double figures in runs since forming.

South Carolina scored in the first inning against Jaylen Abston, who was lifted after 1 1/3 innings. Forsyth held South Carolina in check until a two-run fourth. South Carolina, which drew 11 walks and had eight hits, put the game away with seven in the fifth.

Lebanon will play for its season at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Virginia in a loser-out game.

The Americans advanced past the first round by hammering Arkansas 16-2 Saturday afternoon.

Lebanon took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning and kept piling on the runs, capped by a seven-spot in the fifth inning as they finished with 10 hits.

Brody Hall drove in four runs, three of which came on a homer, while Connor Gannon had three RBI on a double and a single. Brody Hays homered, singled and drove in two runs. Jackson Lea doubled, singled and knocked in two runs. Easton Forsyth singled and knocked in two tallies.

Forsyth pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs in the second and third innings on three hits and no walks while striking out eight. Jackson Bone retired the final two batters in the fifth.