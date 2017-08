Wilson Central’s Shelton commits to ETSU

Wilson Central third baseman Ethan Parker Shelton has committed to play baseball for East Tennessee State, where he will join former Wildcat infielder Cullen Smith, who is entering his sophomore season with the Buccaneers after batting .301 as a freshman. Shelton hit .436 with 32 runs batted in as a Wilson Central junior. He can sign his letter of intent in November.