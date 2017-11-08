Wilson Central’s Hbbell signs with Belmont baseball

Wilson Central pitcher Aaron Hubbell signs to play baseball for Belmont on the first day of the NCAA’s November signing period Wednesday. Sitting with the senior right-hander are (from left) sister Hailey, parents Leslie and Allen and grandfather Joe Hubbell. Standing are WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis, Wildcat assistant coach Matthew Burke, head coach Anthony Ford, assistants Andrew Schmeltzer and William Wakefield and private pitching coach Jeff Bennett.