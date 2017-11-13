logo

Mt. Juliet baseball

Bear baseball trio sign college scholarships

George Page • Today at 7:53 PM

Mt. Juliet catcher Brayden Osborne signs to play baseball for Howard Junior College in Texas on Monday. Seated are (from left) godbrother Dalton Earheart, grandmother Young Bui, brother Baylor, sister Addyson, parents Linda and Cody and sister Ryleigh Osborne, “nana” Shelia Stephens and aunt Stacey Osborne. Standing are athletic director Mike Duncan, assistant coaches Josh Marlowe and Ryan Hill, head coach Mark Purvis, assistant Zach Tompkins and principal Mel Brown. A three-year starter noted for his defense behind the plate, Osborne batted .220 with a homer and seven runs batted in last spring.

Pitcher Ethan Smith signs to play baseball for Vanderbilt. Seated with him are grandmother Pat, parents Lisa and David and grandfather Bill Smith and girlfriend Sydney Throneberry. A four-year contributor as a starter and closer, Smith went 2-2 with a 2.20 earned-run average and 40 strikeouts in 29 innings last season.

Infielder John Dyer signs to play baseball for Tennessee Tech. He is joined by aunt Carole Ann Hire, parents Kathy and Scott, brother Austyn and grandmother Charlotte Dyer. Dyer, a three-year starter around the infield, batted .300 with 13 RBI, 11 doubles and eight stolen bases last spring.

