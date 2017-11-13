Bear baseball trio sign college scholarships

Pitcher Ethan Smith signs to play baseball for Vanderbilt. Seated with him are grandmother Pat, parents Lisa and David and grandfather Bill Smith and girlfriend Sydney Throneberry. A four-year contributor as a starter and closer, Smith went 2-2 with a 2.20 earned-run average and 40 strikeouts in 29 innings last season.

Infielder John Dyer signs to play baseball for Tennessee Tech. He is joined by aunt Carole Ann Hire, parents Kathy and Scott, brother Austyn and grandmother Charlotte Dyer. Dyer, a three-year starter around the infield, batted .300 with 13 RBI, 11 doubles and eight stolen bases last spring.