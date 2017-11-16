Lebanon Youth Baseball unveils hitting facility

“It’s been a dream about five, six or seven years to come up with a facility to where there’s less concern with weather, we could guarantee our league teams could practice once a week, if not twice a week indoors, and still have their twice a week practices outdoors,” Lebanon Youth Baseball board member John Pope said.

“We talked about it for about a year before we got serious with it, and another year of getting serious before we broke ground, and another year after we broke ground before it was completed. It’s been a process,” Lebanon Youth Baseball board member Rick Smith said.

The hitting facility is located behind the Lebanon Police Department station where current restrooms are located. Restrooms will also be added to the new hitting facility.

Both men said the great thing about the hitting facility is it was completed without any debt.

Pope highlighted about 20 organizations, businesses and groups that contributed at least $2,500 toward the facility. The businesses are displayed inside the facility.

Board member Jeff Gannon said several other organizations throughout the city and county also donated toward the facility.

“There are a lot of people here who stepped up to the plate. We’ve been charged with going out and getting sponsors to help finish this building off. I’ve probably made 15 phone calls and I’m not sure anybody turned me down. This is a community project,” Gannon said earlier this year.

The Lebanon City Council approved $75,000 from the city reserve funds last year as a dollar-for-dollar match with Lebanon Rotary and Kiwanis clubs for construction of the facility.

The group said players’ fundraising also helped complete the building without any debt.

Lebanon Youth Baseball boasts more than 600 players who compete in more than 1,000 total games a year. The league had 43 teams in the spring league.

Pope and Smith said the group would turn its attention to renovation and upkeep of different sections of current facilities. They said in the future, the group would look to acquire more than for additional fields and facilities.