Cumberland second in MSC President's Cup standings

Lindsey Wilson leads the President’s Cup standings with 52 total points after completion of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Cumberland is second with 47 points – 22.5 for men’s sports and 24.5 for women’s sports.

Phoenix women’s soccer won the regular season championship while men’s soccer tied for second in the regular season and women’s cross country placed second at the conference championships.

Points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion – in the case where there is no regular season – in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc.

At the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, the top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution’s overall totals. With football expanding to three divisions in 2017, points are awarded to teams based on their winning percentage against all Mid-South teams. Previously, points were awarded based on the team’s divisional winning percentage.