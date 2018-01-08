Friendship slugger Dickey commits to Tennessee

Friendship Christian’s Jared Dickey won’t graduate high school until 2020, but the Commander sophomore announced via Twitter his commitment to play for the Tennessee Vols when he does. The slugger plays first base, outfield, catcher and pitcher for the Commanders, whose coach John McNeal, said he won’t likely pitch for the Vols, who will probably try him at one of the other positions. Dickey, who can’t sign with any college until he’s a senior, was also offered by Alabama and visited Lipscomb.