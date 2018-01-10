Hall, Franklin honored at Feb. 15 dinner, auction

Cumberland will honor two former players during this year’s event – Dr. Jon Franklin and Tim Hall.

Franklin, a baseball and basketball standout at Lebanon High, played at Cumberland from 1986-89 and was the team MVP of the first club to reach the NAIA World Series in 1988. After graduating from CU, he attended Southern College of Optometry and in 1994, opened Franklin Family Eye Care in Mt. Juliet.

Hall, who played for current Mt. Juliet High principal Mel Brown at McGavock High, played at Cumberland from 1989-91 and garnered All-America honors during the 1990 and 1991 seasons. He was selected in the 31st round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and after his baseball career ended, took up the sport of cycling, starting the program at his alma mater. He is currently the head coach for cycling at Lee-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C.

Cost of the event is $25 per person. For more information or questions contact head coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.