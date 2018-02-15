Weather rearranges weekend baseball schedule

The Phoenix are scheduled to play Bethel University in a doubleheader Friday at noon at Ernest L. Stockton Field, a makeup of Wednesday’s rainout against the Wildcats.

The weekend series against the University of St. Francis [Ill.] has also been moved to Sunday-Monday, with doubleheaders both days between the Saints and Phoenix beginning at nNoon.

Forecasts call for a 60-percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday with temperatures falling Friday from the 60’s in the morning to the low 40’s with a northwest wind 15-20 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Saturday also has a 60 percent chance of rain with temps in the 40’s before warming to the 60’s on Sunday and Monday, though with rain still in the forecast.

Cumberland was rained out earlier this week at Freed-Hardeman on Monday and Bethel on Wednesday.