Phoenix walk off twice in 3-0, 6-4 victories

Moseley’s blast to left field broke a scoreless tie in the opener, backing up seven shutout innings from Polo Portela on the mound for the Phoenix (12-5). Gordon then drilled a ball over the wall in leftcenter with the sun setting, giving Cumberland a 6-4 win in the second and running the club’s winning streak to six games overall.

Portela (3-1) walked two, allowed two hits and struck out eight to pick up the victory. The Wildcats (7-5) got both hits in the third inning and the CU right-hander worked around walk in the first, an error in the fifth and a walk and an error in the sixth. IWU did not have a runner get past second base in the contest.

Cumberland stranded a pair of runners in the first inning against Wesleyan starter Austin Swift, who worked five shutout frames, giving up three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. IWU reliever Tim Olvaney (1-1) allowed a leadoff single in the seventh to Hector Morales and with one out, Nick Mira walked. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Moseley delivered the home run on a 2-0 pitch, his fourth homer of the year.

Andy Garretson and Morales each posted two hits for the Phoenix.

The second contest was full of missed opportunities for both teams, with Cumberland stranding 15 runners and the Wildcats 10 in the 10-inning affair. Rayden Sierra collected two hits and three walks, scoring twice for CU, while Moseley also scored two runs.

Wesleyan registered nine hits in the second contest, three of those by Jordan Wharton, who also scored twice. Eric Wentz and Hunter Ryan each posted two hits and Wentz scored two runs as well for IWU.

Cumberland starter Travis Dohr allowed four runs on nine hits in eight innings, walking four and striking out five. He stranded the bases loaded in the seventh and another runner in the eighth. Monty Stevens (1-0) tossed two innings of relief for the win, walking two and striking out three.

The Wildcats struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning in the second contest after Wharton led off with a double. Wentz followed with a two-run homer to right for a 2-0 IWU edge.

Cumberland got a run back in the bottom of the frame on a leadoff solo homer to left from Jordan Hunt.

In the third Moseley reached on an error to start the inning and Sierra doubled to left, putting runners on second and third. Gordon got on base via another error, loading the bases, and Kyle Blackwell’s RBI single to right plated one run. Morales scored another run with a sacrifice fly for a 3-2 CU advantage.

The Wildcats answered with two runs in the fourth when Wharton led off with another double and Wentz singled, putting runners on the corners. Steven Busby’s sac fly scored Wharton and Hunter Ryan followed with a single for runners on the corners again. Wentz later scored on a wild pitch, giving IWU a 4-3 lead.

The Phoenix knotted the game in the bottom of the inning on a solo homer to left from Moseley.

Dohr walked two batters with two outs and West hit a line drive off the pitcher in the seventh, but Andrew Breytenbach struck out to end the inning. Cumberland stranded two runners apiece in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and did not get a hit after Moseley’s home run until the game-winner by Gordon in the 10th inning.

Cumberland will play at Texas A&M-Texarkana on Monday at 6 p.m. and travel to LSU-Shreveport for a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m.