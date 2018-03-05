Sierra named Mid-South Player of the Week

The Andrés Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, native belted a school record four homers with eight RBIs in Tuesday's win over Bryan College, hitting a pair of three-run home runs as well as two solo shots. The first three-run shot tied the game in the first inning and the second solo homer knotted the score again.

The senior tripled and scored in the series opener against Indiana Wesleyan, singled and walked in the second contest versus IWU and posted two hits with a double, three walks and two runs scored in the series finale.

Sierra is batting .300 with three doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 17 contests. He is 15-for-34 with six homers and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.