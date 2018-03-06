Holcombe drives in walk-off winner for Friendship

West Wilson took the nightcap 11-4.

The Wildcats led 3-0 midway through the fourth inning before Friendship rallied with two scores in the fourth and fifth frames for a 4-3 edge. West Wilson pulled even in the top of the sixth before Holcombe’s RBI enabled the Commanders to climb to 1-1 for the season.

John Kane had half of Friendship’s eight hits while Casey Jones drove in two runs.

Max Duckwiler pitched four innings and Jones two as they allowed seven hits.

Friendship jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap and 4-2 in the second before West Wilson poured it on with four in the third and five in the fourth as the Wildcats collected eight hits to the Commanders’ two.

FCS will play host to Southside at 5 p.m. Wednesday.