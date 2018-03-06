Hubbuch ties North Alabama HR record, earns conference honor

The former Wilson Central standout hit .538 (14-for-26) in six games against GSC schools as UNA went 5-1. The Mt. Juliet native scored seven runs and drove in 12. His hits included a double, a triple, three home runs and 21 total bases.

Hubbuch tied the UNA career record with 34 home runs, a mark held since 1996, after hitting two in the finale game of the series at Lee on Sunday.

For the week he had a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .594 on base percentage with five walks, a sac fly and two stolen bases in two attempts. Hubbuch has reached base safely in all 17 of UNA's games this season and he has at least one hit in 16 of UNA's 17 games.