Phoenix complete sweep at Texarkana

The Phoenix (16-5) extended their winning streak to 10 games overall with the two victories, getting good pitching and enough hitting to complete a four-game road swing with wins in each contest.

Galart (4-1) tossed six shutout frames before running into trouble in the seventh. He allowed one run one seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The righthander got 10 ground ball outs and only two base runners reached second base until the seventh.

Jared Schmidt’s sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout by Hector Morales gave Cumberland a 2-0 edge in the second inning in the opener. Caleb Kellogg’s ground ball plated another run in the seventh for a 3-0 lead, enough run support for Galart.

TAMUT starter Noah Sawyer (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up three runs on five hits in 6.1 innings. He waked five and struck out one.

The Phoenix jumped out early in the second game with two runs in the first and second innings. Mykel Gordon and Morales provided run-scoring singles in the first inning and Janson Neff and Moseley added RBI base hits in the second inning. Moseley’s RBI single in the fourth made it 5-0 Cumberland.

The Eagles (14-4) plated two runs in the fifth thanks to an error on Gordon. Chase Beebe’s RBI single plated Keone McKee and another run came across on a groundout by pinch-hitter LT Hawkins. Peyton Wheatley misplayed a ball in center field in the sixth that allowed Texarkana to score again.

Monty Stevens (1-1) tossed 4.1 innings for Cumberland to get the win, working in-and-out of trouble in every inning but the fourth. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits, walking four with five strikeouts. Polo Portela got the final eight outs for his first save, giving up one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Ryan Fant (0-1), the first of five TAMUT hurlers, suffered the loss, allowing two runs on four hits in one inning.

Cumberland plated a pair of runs in the second inning in the opener, starting with a single by Gordon and a walk to Andy Garretson. Kyle Blackwell’s sacrifice bunt turned into a base hit, staying just inside the first base line to load the bases.

Schmidt’s line drive to centerfield turned into a sacrifice fly, plating Gordon, and after a wild pitch, a ground ball from Morales pushed across Garretson for a 2-0 CU advantage.

The Eagles put a pair of runners on base in the third with a soft single to right-center by Tye Holliday and a chopper over the mound from Joe Pearlman, but Galart induced his second 4-6-3 doubleplay to end the inning and the rally by the home team.

Sawyer kept the Phoenix in check until the seventh when Blackwell walked with one out and Schmidt followed with a single. Morales’ base hit to right-center looked like a double, but pinch-runner Jordan Hunt got a bad jump and was held at third.

Morales never looked up and neither did pinch-runner Nathan Vaughn, who were both caught between bases. Luckily the throw back to the infield got away, allowing the runners to scamper back. Kellogg’s groundout to second scored Hunt with an insurance run for a 3-0 CU lead.

Bronson Butcher led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to left and Cade Thomason walked on four pitches, the only free pass issued in the contest by Galart. He fell behind 2-0 to Chase Beebe but battled back to even the count before Beebe lined a ball down the rightfield line.

Just like the top of the inning, pinch-runner Heath Eubanks got a bad jump and was held at third and Beebe never looked up rounding first. Rayden Sierra’s throw to the infield allowed Schmidt to tag out Beebe for the first out of the inning.

Galart got a pop-up but pinch-hitter Hawkins bounced a single through the right side with two outs, plating Eubanks. Holliday grounded back to the pitcher to end the contest, with Cumberland taking a 3-1 victory.

Nick Mira led off the second contest with a single and Moseley walked before a single to center by Sierra loaded the bases. Gordon chopped an RBI single to right but Schmidt bounced into a 1-2-3 doubleplay. Morales delivered a two-out single to right for a 2-0 CU lead after a half inning.

In the second Jordan Hunt led off with a single, went to second on a bad pickoff throw and scored on Neff’s double down the rightfield line. Moseley singled to left with one out, off the glove of TAMUT third baseman George Gugino, plating pinch-runner Wheatley for a 4-0 advantage.

The Eagles loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on a double from Beebe, a walk to Zachary Boehler and a single from Kolton Perfect, but Stevens got a popout and a groundout to end the threat.

Walks to Cole Beckham and Beebe in the second inning presented another threat for Texarkana, but Stevens ended the inning with a strikeout of Gugino.

Neff was hit to start the fourth for Cumberland and Wheatley moved to second on groundout by Mira. Moseley followed with another RBI single, this one to center, for a 5-0 Phoenix lead.

McKee reached on an error to leadoff the fifth for the Eagles and Beckham walked before Butcher was hit, loading the bases. Beebe plated a run with a single to left, ending the day for Stevens.

Hawkins grounded out to third but beat the relay throw for a possible doubleplay, allowing Beckham to score, but Portela struck out pinch-hitter Bryce Hudson to end the inning without any further damage.

Perfect singled to leadoff the sixth and with one out, McKee lined to single to center that Wheatley misplayed, letting the ball get by him. Perfect scored on the play and McKee raced around to third, but Beckham struck out and Thomason was out on a bang-bang play at first on a great play up the middle by Morales to end the inning.

McKee, Beene and Perfect collected two hits apiece for TAMUT, accounting for all of the team’s hits. The Eagles stranded 10 runners in the game, six in the first three innings.

Moseley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Neff added two hits and one RBI for Cumberland.