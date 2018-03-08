Sterling series canceled

The Phoenix will return home next week, taking on Tennessee Wesleyan at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.

Cumberland is riding a 10-game winning streak after sweeping a pair of doubleheaders this week on the road, posting 5-4 and 16-5 decisions at LSU-Shreveport and 3-1 and 5-3 victories at 21st-ranked Texas A&M-Texarkana. It marks the longest winning streak for the Phoenix since registering 16 straight victories April 2-29, 2011.

Cumberland will open Mid-South Conference action next weekend at home against the University of Pikeville as well.