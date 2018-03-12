Bears blank Central Magnet 1-0 behind Hoppe

Hoppe scattered four hits and two walks while striking out 11. Brayden Osborne struck out the side in the seventh for the save.

Dalton Earheart doubled in the Mt. Juliet sixth inning and scored on John Dyer’s single.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Science Hill on Wednesday night with a start time of 6 p.m. But due to the basketball team’s 2:45 p.m. game against Bearden in the state tournament in Murfreesboro, coach Mark Purvis said he might move the start of the game to 7, but is concerned about the cold weather.