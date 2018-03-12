Central scores late to help Hubbell to opening 7-2 win

Gabe Jennings had half of Central’s six hits, one of which was a home run as he drove in two runs. Jackson Odette knocked in three runs. Connor Sullivan doubled.

Aaron Hubbell allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 over five innings. After Central broke a 2-2 tie with three in the top of the sixth, Matthew Jenkinson came on to toss the final two frames for the save as he surrendered two hist and a walk while whiffing three.

Central will return to action at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.