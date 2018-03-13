Wildcats overpower Loudon 18-3

The Wildcats scored 10 times in the second inning and added seven more in the fourth as they climbed to 2-0 for the two-day-old season.

Jackson Odette drove in three runs on two doubles and a single. Aaron Hubbell homered and knocked in three runs on two hits. Matthew Jenkinson had two hits as he and Connor Sullivan cracked solo home runs. Ethan Shelton doubled and knocked in three runs. Kameron Bond had three RBI off the bench. Blaine Mabry doubled and drove in two scores.

Will Wright pitched the first 1 2/3 innings for the win. Britt White tossed 1 1/3 innings and Gary Denton one as the trio allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Wilson Central will return to play at 2 p.m. Wednesday.