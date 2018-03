Forecasts call for an 80 percent chance of rain on Friday, starting in the afternoon and lasting through the night. Any rain showers remaining should be out of the area by Saturday morning.

Cumberland lost 1-0 to Tennessee Wesleyan on Tuesday, ending a 10-game winning streak, and will travel to Bethel University for a 4 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday. The series this weekend against Pikeville begins Mid-South Conference play for the Phoenix.