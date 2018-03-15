logo

Mt. Juliet baseball

Earheart, Cole lead Bears past Smyrna 4-3

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 8:49 PM

SMYRNA — Dalton Earheart drove in three Mt. Juliet runs to help Greyson Cole to a 4-3 win over Smyrna on Thursday night.

Earhart and Nelson Buckland doubled, as did John Dyer, who had the other RBI on a first-inning sacrifice fly as the Golden Bears improved to 3-0. Earhart drove in two on a third-inning double for a 3-0 lead before adding a fifth-inning sacrifice fly for what proved to be the deciding score.

Cole pitched five shutout innings with two hits and no walks allowed while striking out 10 in his first decision. Buckland recorded the final two outs for his first save, striking out one.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Siegel at 6 p.m. Friday.

