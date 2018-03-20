logo

Cumberland baseball

Phoenix ranked 25th in NAIA baseball coaches' poll

Staff Reports • Today at 4:31 PM

Cumberland baseball ranks 25th in this week’s NAIA coaches’ poll, the first appearance this season for the Phoenix in the top 25, as announced Tuesday by the national office.

Cumberland holds an 18-8 record overall this season, including 3-3 against teams currently in the poll. The Phoenix lost three games to No. 1 Faulkner University in early February but defeated No. 9 Bryan College on Feb. 27 and took a doubleheader from 21st-ranked Texas A&M-Texarkana on March 7.

Cumberland won 10 consecutive games from Feb. 23-March 7 and 13 of 14 after a 3-4 start to the season that included the three losses to top-ranked Faulkner. The Phoenix dropped a 1-0 decision to Tennessee Wesleyan and lost 6-2 last week at Bethel University but won 2-of-3 from the University of Pikeville this past weekend to begin Mid-South Conference play.

Junior Carlos Moseley leads CU at the plate with a .340 batting average along with 10 doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs while senior Nick Mira has six doubles, two homers, 19 RBIs and a .317 average. Senior Rayden Sierra leads the club with 20 RBIs and eight home runs despite hitting just .284.

Cumberland boasts a 3.98 team earned-run-average, led by Thomas Galart’s 5-1 record and 2.34 ERA in 50.0 innings of work. Polo Portela holds a 4-1 mark with a 2.79 ERA as well.

The Phoenix will play a three-game series this weekend at Kentucky Christian and travel to Brescia University next Wednesday before returning home March 30-31 to take on Lindsey Wilson in a three-game set at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.

