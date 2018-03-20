Phoenix ranked 25th in NAIA baseball coaches' poll

Cumberland holds an 18-8 record overall this season, including 3-3 against teams currently in the poll. The Phoenix lost three games to No. 1 Faulkner University in early February but defeated No. 9 Bryan College on Feb. 27 and took a doubleheader from 21st-ranked Texas A&M-Texarkana on March 7.

Cumberland won 10 consecutive games from Feb. 23-March 7 and 13 of 14 after a 3-4 start to the season that included the three losses to top-ranked Faulkner. The Phoenix dropped a 1-0 decision to Tennessee Wesleyan and lost 6-2 last week at Bethel University but won 2-of-3 from the University of Pikeville this past weekend to begin Mid-South Conference play.

Junior Carlos Moseley leads CU at the plate with a .340 batting average along with 10 doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs while senior Nick Mira has six doubles, two homers, 19 RBIs and a .317 average. Senior Rayden Sierra leads the club with 20 RBIs and eight home runs despite hitting just .284.

Cumberland boasts a 3.98 team earned-run-average, led by Thomas Galart’s 5-1 record and 2.34 ERA in 50.0 innings of work. Polo Portela holds a 4-1 mark with a 2.79 ERA as well.

The Phoenix will play a three-game series this weekend at Kentucky Christian and travel to Brescia University next Wednesday before returning home March 30-31 to take on Lindsey Wilson in a three-game set at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.